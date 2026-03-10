WATCH TV LIVE

Canadian Police Investigate Reports of Gunfire at US Consulate in Toronto

Canadian Police Investigate Reports of Gunfire at US Consulate in Toronto

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 11:00 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in downtown Toronto was hit by gunfire early on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said they responded to reports at around 5:30 a.m. that someone shot a gun at the U.S. consulate.

In a post on social media, police said they were at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

“Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located,” police said in the post.

No suspect information has been released.

The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


