The European Union reportedly is upping its gun-tracing rules as part of efforts to track an estimated 35 million illegal firearms in civilian hands and rein in terror and gang violence.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council sealed a deal Thursday that will create a central database for gun-makers and dealers.

In response to terror attacks, the commission launched the reform in late 2022, aiming to set up an electronic licensing system to replace paper-based national schemes for manufacturers and dealers, Politico reported.

Tighter restrictions won't apply to military or police firearms. But by 2028, all member countries should either start using the EU database or fold their existing system into it, the outlet noted.

The reform also includes a provision that the European Commission will publish an annual report detailing gun import and export figures, while also revealing any seizures or refused arms shipments.

"There are still inadequate controls on the import and export of handguns," said Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, according to Politico.

"In Latin America, for instance, many illegal activities and shootings use handguns smuggled in from Europe; revising the inadequate rules was more than overdue."

Gun control quietly ramped up in Europe during the 20th century, particularly in Britain, Breitbart reported.

On Sept. 14, 2014, Breitbart noted a 2009 Daily Mail report that examined The Firearm Act of 1997 found violence had actually exploded following the Act.

The Daily Mail even described Britain as "the most violent country in Europe," noting Britain's home figures showed "the U.K. [had] a worse rate for all types of violence than the U.S. and South Africa."

Similar databases in the United States have long triggered deep suspicion — and anger.

Political pundit Ann Coulter once sounded an alarm about the danger of universal background checks, reasoning it would provide the government with a record of who owned every firearm in existence.

"Universal background check means universal registration," she once told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Universal registration means universal confiscation, universal extermination. That's how it goes in history. Do not fall for universal background checks."