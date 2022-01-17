×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Guinea | Conde

Ex-Guinean President Conde Flown Abroad for Medical Care

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:01 PM

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Former Guinean President Alpha Conde left the country for medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates after spending more than four months in the custody of the military junta that overthrew him, witnesses said Monday.

The junta had announced earlier this month that the 83-year-old former president was not in good health and would be seeking treatment abroad. No details were given on his diagnosis, though witnesses at the airport in Conakry, the capital, confirmed that his plane was en route to Abu Dhabi.

Conde's ouster in September came less than a year after he ran and won a third term in office despite widespread protests. The ex-president had backed a constitutional referendum bending the term limit rules in order to do so.

In the aftermath of the coup, Guinea's new military rulers had insisted that Conde would not be allowed to leave the country and seek exile. Instead, they said they planned to try him in connection with unspecified charges linked to his time in power.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former Guinean President Alpha Conde left the country for medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates after spending more than four months in the custody of the military junta that overthrew him, witnesses said Monday.The junta had announced earlier this month that the...
Guinea,Conde
170
2022-01-17
Monday, 17 January 2022 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved