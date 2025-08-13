WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: guatemala prison riots guards released gangs

Gang Members Release 11 Guards Held Hostage in Guatemalan Prisons

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 11:01 AM EDT

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Gang members released 11 guards overnight who they had held hostage for most of a day in two Guatemalan prisons, demanding that authorities move their imprisoned leaders to other facilities.

Deputy Security Minister José Portillo confirmed the guards’ release shortly before midnight Tuesday, but didn't provide any details. It remained unclear on Wednesday what, if any, concessions the government made to win their release. Authorities had retaken control of both prisons.

Riots had broken out early Tuesday in two prisons in Guatemala City, where the guards were captured by members of the rival Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs. A guard and an inmate who suffered bullet wounds in the melee were evacuated during the course of the day to receive medical treatment.

Videos circulated online by the prisoners showed the guards blindfolded with their hands bound. In one, a prisoner read a statement saying the gangs wanted their leaders returned to the prisons where they were previously housed, something Guatemala’s interior minister had earlier ruled out.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Gang members released 11 guards overnight who they had held hostage for most of a day in two Guatemalan prisons, demanding that authorities move their imprisoned leaders to other facilities.Deputy Security Minister José Portillo confirmed the guards' release shortly before...
guatemala prison riots guards released gangs
170
2025-01-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved