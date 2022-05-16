×
Tags: Guatemala | Attorney General

Guatemala Reappoints Criticized Attorney General to 2nd Term

Guatemala Reappoints Criticized Attorney General to 2nd Term

Monday, 16 May 2022 07:00 PM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's president appointed the controversial attorney general to a second term Monday in a move disappointing to many Guatemalans and foreign governments critical of her backsliding on corruption investigations.

President Alejandro Giammattei said Consuelo Porras deserved another four years leading the office.

“I am convinced that the Attorney General's Office must be an independent institution,” the president said, adding that the process of her selection was transparent.

“It is a sovereign decision," he added, in apparent reference to international pressure.

Earlier Monday, Porras, 68, defended her record during her annual report. She said that under her leadership the office had enforced the country’s laws and sought justice for all without exceptions.

Porras was originally appointed in 2018 by then President Jimmy Morales. This is the first time Guatemala has given its top prosecutor a second consecutive term.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


