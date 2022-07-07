US Basketball Player Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Russian court on Thursday to drug charges that could see her face 10 years in prison, a Reuters journalist reported from the courtroom.

Griner's family has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to step up efforts to secure the WNBA star's release.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said, speaking English which was then translated into Russian for the court.

"I'd like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare," she added.

The next court hearing was scheduled for July 14.