Greenland PM Says 'Let Me Be Clear: US Won't Get' Us From Denmark

Sunday, 30 March 2025 12:46 PM EDT

The United States will not get Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Sunday in a post on Facebook in response to Donald Trump's statements he wants to take control of the vast Arctic country.

"President Trump says that the United States is getting Greenland. Let me be clear: The United States won't get that. We do not belong to anyone else. We determine our own future," Nielsen said in the social media post.

Trump on Saturday told NBC News he "absolutely" had real conversations about annexing the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

"We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said, according to NBC.

During a visit to a U.S. military base in the north of Greenland on Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance accused Denmark of not doing a good job of keeping the island safe and suggested the United States would better protect the strategically located island.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


