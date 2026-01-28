Greenland, Denmark Reject US Pressure Amid Growing Arctic Security Tensions

Greenland's prime minister rejected what he called outside pressure on the Arctic island's future Wednesday as Denmark's leader warned that the post-World War II global order has broken down, with both leaders seeking to shore up European backing amid renewed U.S. interest in Greenland.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appeared at Sciences Po University in Paris before heading to talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Their visit came as President Donald Trump has again raised the prospect of a future arrangement involving Greenland, a vast, resource-rich territory that is self-governing within the Kingdom of Denmark.

"We have some red lines we cannot cross, but from a Greenlandic perspective, we will try to sort out some sort of agreement," Nielsen said during his remarks at the event. "We have been working with the U.S. for many years now."

He added, "What we are dealing with as a government is trying to push back from outside and handle our people who are afraid and scared."

Frederiksen said, "The world order as we know it that we have been fighting for 80 years is over, and I don't think it will return," urging Europeans to strengthen their defenses while maintaining close cooperation with the United States.

"The best way forward for the U.S [and] Europe is to stick together … We will try to find a way forward with [the] U.S."

"We share concerns on Arctic security," she added. "Russia does not want peace with Europe."

Macron later called the standoff involving Greenland "a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe" and said France stood with Denmark and Greenland on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also voiced support for a stronger NATO focus in the Arctic, as Western governments cite growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

European officials have been trying to contain tensions after Trump in recent weeks floated renewed threats to annex Greenland and signaled possible economic pressure on Denmark and other countries.

Trump later said he would not use U.S. military force to acquire Greenland, while still claiming a vague "framework" for a future deal without detailing what it may contain.

In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that technical talks among the United States, Denmark, and Greenland on Arctic security had begun, describing a working group process aimed at reducing friction and reaching a "positive outcome."

Greenland's leaders have repeatedly said the territory is not for sale and that decisions about its future must be made by Greenlanders.

The island holds a strategic location between North America and Europe, and the United States maintains a long-standing military presence at Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

Public opinion in Greenland has shown strong resistance to becoming part of the United States, even as many Greenlanders support a long-term path toward independence from Denmark.

In a January 2025 survey by Verian for Danish and Greenlandic media, 85% said they did not want Greenland to leave Denmark and become part of the United States, while 56% said they would vote for independence if a referendum were held at that time.

The Paris meetings followed broader European efforts to show unity on Arctic security and deter any perception that Greenland's status is negotiable under outside pressure.