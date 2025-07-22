WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greece wildfire corinth

A Major Forest Fire in Greece Forces Several Villages to Evacuate

A Major Forest Fire in Greece Forces Several Villages to Evacuate

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 09:02 PM EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major forest fire broke out near the Greek city of Corinth on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages.

More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the fire department said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Weather conditions were particularly tough for firefighters. A heatwave has sent temperatures to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country.

Earlier Tuesday, a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea and sank while attempting to take on water to tackle a separate fire near Athens. The three crew were rescued and transported to a hospital.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has tackled dozens across the country this year.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned while trying to swim away.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A major forest fire broke out near the Greek city of Corinth on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages.More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the...
greece wildfire corinth
180
2025-02-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 09:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved