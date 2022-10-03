×
Greece: Unruly Passenger Forced Landing, Had Fake ID

Monday, 03 October 2022 12:00 PM EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said.

The suspect had been traveling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to Tunis. Greek police detained him after the plane landed.

Police later said that he was traveling on false documents and that he had a prior drug-related conviction in Greece.

The man, who as charged with disrupting the safety of public transport, was due to appear in court Tuesday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


