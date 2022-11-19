×
Tags: Greece | Ukraine | Protest

Eurovision Winner Ruslana Leads Ukrainians in Athens March

Saturday, 19 November 2022 04:00 PM EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.

The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.

They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women's rights in Iran.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

