WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greece poland girl killed suspect arrested thessaloniki

Polish Teen Arrested in Greece over the Brutal Killing of a 16-year-old Girl

Polish Teen Arrested in Greece over the Brutal Killing of a 16-year-old Girl

Monday, 05 May 2025 11:01 AM EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 17-year-old Polish high school student appeared in a Greek court on Monday after being arrested over the killing of a 16-year-old girl in Poland, authorities said.

The suspect, who was in Greece as part of a school exchange program, refused a voluntary extradition request during his court appearance in the northern city of Thessaloniki, citing concerns for his family’s safety, according to court officials. He was taken into police custody pending a decision on extradition by a panel of judges.

Polish police discovered the victim’s body on May 1 in shrubbery near railroad tracks in Mlawa, in northeastern Poland, ending a weeklong search that began after she went missing on April 23. The search operation involved drones and scent-tracking dogs.

The girl had told her mother she was meeting a friend who lived on a nearby street before she disappeared, police spokeswoman Katarzyna Kucharska said.

“We considered various scenarios — including the worst and most tragic possibility. Sadly, that’s the one that turned out to be true,” Kucharska said. “A breakthrough came on May 1, around 5 a.m., when a search-and-recovery dog led us to the location where officers discovered the body.”

Despite being a minor, the 17-year-old suspect could face murder charges involving excessive brutality under Polish law. Authorities in Poland have launched formal extradition proceedings to bring the suspect back to face charges.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A 17yearold Polish high school student appeared in a Greek court on Monday after being arrested over the killing of a 16yearold girl in Poland, authorities said.The suspect, who was in Greece as part of a school exchange program, refused a voluntary extradition request...
greece poland girl killed suspect arrested thessaloniki
228
2025-01-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved