WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greece parliament brawl european parliament election

A Greek Lawmaker Faces Criminal Charges Following a Brawl in Parliament

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 08:00 AM EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliamentary speaker said that he would seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate on Wednesday.

The member of parliament, who hasn't been named, was suspended for 15 days after the fight, which occurred just outside the debate chamber and was witnessed by several colleagues.

“We can indict the perpetrator of this vile and barbaric attack, to charge him with a felony under a fast-track procedure,” Speaker Constantine Tassoulas said.

“Parliamentary immunity applies to misdemeanors, but not felonies,” he said, adding that he had instructed parliament’s police department to escort the lawmaker to prosecuting authorities.

The brawl occurred hours before Greece’s Supreme Court is due to publish a list of political parties that will fulfil the requirements to field candidates in the June 9 European Parliament election.

The court will consider a petition by three political parties to exclude the far-right Spartans party over its alleged ties to the extreme right Golden Dawn, whose leading members were jailed in 2020 as members of a criminal organization.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Greece's parliamentary speaker said that he would seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate on Wednesday.The member of parliament, who hasn't been named, was suspended for 15 days after the fight, which occurred just outside...
greece parliament brawl european parliament election
176
2024-00-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved