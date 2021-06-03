×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Greece | Ferry Strike

Striking Seamen in Greece Temporarily Disrupt Ferry Services

Thursday, 03 June 2021 04:00 AM

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Ferry services to the Greek islands were disrupted Thursday morning after a seamen’s union went ahead with a strike that a court had declared illegal.

Union members blockaded the entrance to ferries in the main port of Piraeus, preventing anyone from boarding. Hundreds of passengers with their suitcases gathered at the port, saying the ferry companies had not informed them of the strike. Heated arguments broke out between passengers and striking workers.

The seamen’s union had declared a 24-hour strike to protest a draft labor bill being debated in parliament, which workers say will erode their rights. Other seamen’s unions have declared strikes for June 10, as part of a general strike that day.

“Today’s strike, as you know, had been deemed illegal,” Shipping and Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said. “The choice of one union to move outside the legal framework is a wrong tactic, which turns against passengers and doesn’t serve the union movement.”

He said the ministry intervened, with the union eventually relenting and allowing passengers to board. The ferries eventually set sail after several hours’ delay.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ferry services to the Greek islands were disrupted Thursday morning after a seamen's union went ahead with a strike that a court had declared illegal.Union members blockaded the entrance to ferries in the main port of Piraeus, preventing anyone from boarding. Hundreds of...
Greece,Ferry Strike
183
2021-00-03
Thursday, 03 June 2021 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved