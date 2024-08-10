WATCH TV LIVE

Greek Customs Agents Seize More than 90 Kilograms of Cocaine from a Ship That Originated in Ecuador

Saturday, 10 August 2024 03:00 PM EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Customs agents have seized around 93 kilograms (205 pounds) of cocaine at the port in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, authorities said.

The cocaine was found on a ship that had sailed from Ecuador to Thessaloniki carrying bananas, which would then be delivered over land to Romania by a French company, according to Greece's Independent Authority for Public Revenue, or IAPR, which oversees customs operations.

Customs agents X-rayed a container and found 80 packages hidden inside the container’s cooling mechanism, IAPR said in a statement released late Friday.

“Inspectors immediately impounded the drugs and the container and handed over the drugs to the police ... the investigation to track down the recipients of the drugs continues,” the statement said.

The estimated street value of the cocaine was more than 2.9 million euros ($3.16 million), authorities said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

