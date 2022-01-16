×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Greece | Earthquake

Earthquake Rattles Parts of Greece; No Damage Reported

Sunday, 16 January 2022 08:00 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.

The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12...
Greece,Earthquake
74
2022-00-16
Sunday, 16 January 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved