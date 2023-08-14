×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greece earthquake gorge rockslide hiking crete

Greece Closes Popular Mountain Gorge in Crete after an Earthquake Triggers a Dangerous Rockslide

Monday, 14 August 2023 08:01 AM EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have ordered the temporary closure of mountain gorges popular with hikers after an earthquake triggered a rockslide and seriously injured a Spanish tourist.

The closure of the Samaria gorge in southwest Crete — along with several others in the White Mountain range — was ordered Monday, a day after the region was rattled by a magnitude 4.9 quake.

The tremblor triggered the evacuation of more than 600 people Sunday along the 16-kilometer (10-mile) Samaria hiking trail.

A 45-year-old Spanish hiker was transported by helicopter to a state hospital in the port city of Chania, where he remains in critical condition after part of his right leg was amputated, doctors said.

Regional government authorities, based in Chania, were due to decide later Monday whether the closure would be extended through Wednesday, a public holiday.

Part of a nature reserve, the Samaria Gorge is open to visitors for six months annually, starting in May, and is closed during bad weather.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have ordered the temporary closure of mountain gorges popular with hikers after an earthquake triggered a rockslide and seriously injured a Spanish tourist.The closure of the Samaria gorge in southwest Crete along with several...
greece earthquake gorge rockslide hiking crete
166
2023-01-14
Monday, 14 August 2023 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved