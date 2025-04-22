WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greece budget surplus economy financial benefits

Greece Announces $1B in Benefits After Budget Surplus

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 10:01 AM EDT

Greece’s prime minister on Tuesday announced 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in financial benefits for lower-income households and the public investment program, after the country became one of the few European Union members to post a budget surplus in 2024.

Only six of the EU’s 27 member nations posted a surplus for 2024, figures released by Eurostat showed. Greece’s surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product — compared to an overall EU deficit of 3.2% — was a marked improvement in financial performance for a country that was deeply mired in a debt crisis that roiled the EU and international financial markets about a decade ago.

The figures “record a significant overperformance by the national economy and a surplus in state coffers. Which means that, with everyone’s help, we did much better than we expected,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

“Dynamic growth, along with the fight against tax evasion and a series of other reform measures, brought additional revenue, even above the targets we had set,” Mitsotakis said. “So despite the strict European fiscal rules, a significant portion of them can now be returned to citizens.”

In order to tackle housing problems, renters will have the cost of one month’s rent returned to them each November, starting this year, Mitsotakis said, while 250 euros (nearly $290) per year will be given at the end of each November to older, disabled and uninsured people.

Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said that the rent returns will be allocated to households according to annual income levels, and will apply to 948,000 households, or about 80% of renters in Greece, while the 250-euro benefit will apply to a total of 1.4 million people.

An additional 500 million euros ($575 million) per year will be paid into the country’s Public Investment Program to speed up public infrastructure and social projects “and, amidst international instability, to increase investments so that new jobs continue to be created,” he added.

Greece’s fiscal performance has been steadily improving since it began emerging a few years ago from a nearly decade-long financial crisis which saw it lose access to borrowing on the international bond market, leaving it dependent on successive international bailouts. Unemployment skyrocketed as the country saw a quarter of its economy wiped out.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Greece's prime minister on Tuesday announced 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in financial benefits for lowerincome households and the public investment program, after the country became one of the few European Union members to post a budget surplus in 2024.Only six of the...
greece budget surplus economy financial benefits
379
2025-01-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved