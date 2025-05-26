WATCH TV LIVE

UK Police Believe Liverpool Car Ramming Was Not Terrorism

Police officers in Liverpool, England, gather after a 53-year-old man allegedly drove a car into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade. (Paull Ellis / AFP via Getty Images. 

Monday, 26 May 2025 06:37 PM EDT

British police said they believed an incident in which a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans on Monday was an isolated incident and not connected to terrorism.

"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," Jennifer Sims, assistant chief constable of Merseyside Police, said at a news conference.

She added that a 53-year-old white British man who had been arrested shortly after the collision was believed to be the driver.

