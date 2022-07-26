Monitoring Center for Ukrainian Grain Exports to Open in Istanbul on Wednesday

A joint coordination center (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain exports, which had stalled after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor.
All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.
