Cyberattack Disables Israeli Govt Websites, Emergency Declared

Israel, which has emerged as an unlikely mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has been hit with a cyberattack, forcing a state of emergency Monday, according to a Haaretz report.

"The defense establishment confirms that about an hour ago a cyber attack was carried out against government sites (http://gov.il) to exclude the security organizations," Yaniv Kubovich, a military correspondent for Haaretz, tweeted, with a Twitter translation into English. "A state of emergency of the national cyber array has been declared. A senior security source claims that this is the largest cyber attack carried out against Israel's infrastructure."

Israel's defense and National Cyber Directorate have declared a state of emergency to study the extent of the damage, including Israeli websites and government infrastructure, electric, and water companies, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine.

Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A senior Israeli official said Bennett’s conversation with Putin lasted 90 minutes, with discussions focusing on cease-fire talks and humanitarian issues. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic matters.

Bennett has visited Moscow for talks and has had numerous phone calls with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western leaders as he seeks to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Israel is one of the few countries to have good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine, though in recent days Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has become increasingly outspoken in his condemnations of Russia’s invasion of its western neighbor.

Israel's foreign minister says the country will not serve as a “route to bypass sanctions” imposed on Russia by the West.

Israel has not joined the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Britain, European Union and others. But as the war in Ukraine drags on, the pressure is increasing.

In remarks sent by his office, Lapid said Israeli authorities were working on ways to ensure Israel doesn’t run afoul of the biting sanctions while maintaining its unique role.

Lapid also reiterated his criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stopped short of condemning Russia.

Lapid made the remarks Monday after meeting his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in the Slovak capital of Bratislava. Lapid’s office said they discussed how to help Jewish refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.