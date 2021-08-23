Report: 229 Ex-Gitmo Inmates Returned to Terrorism

More than 200 former Guantanamo Bay inmates returned to terrorism following their release, according to a declassified Office of National Intelligence report.

The declassified NI report, dated Dec. 18, 2020, said 229 former Guantanamo prisoners had returned to acts of terrorism and killing Americans since being released, the Daily Mail said Monday.

The report said 125 former prisoners were confirmed to have reengaged in acts of terrorism, and an additional 104 were suspected of reengaging, according to the Daily Mail.

The NI report said that 151, or 66%, of the former Gitmo inmates remained at large. Forty-one of the former Guantanamo Bay inmates were believed to have died, and another 37 were in foreign custody.

Khairullah Khairkhwa, arrested after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and held at Guantanamo Bay from 2002-14, masterminded the recent Taliban takeover of Kabul, the New York Post reported last week. He was released from Gitmo by former President Barack Obama.

Then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay open. However, President Joe Biden reversed Trump's order with the aim of permanently closing the Cuba-based facility.

"Based on trends identified during the past 17 years, we assess that some detainees currently at GTMO will seek to reengage in terrorist or insurgent activities after they are transferred," the report said.

"Transfers to countries with ongoing conflicts and internal instability as well as recruitment by insurgent and terrorist organizations could pose an increased risk of reengagement.

"While enforcement of transfer conditions probably has deterred many former detainees from reengagement, some detainees determined to reengage have and will do so regardless of any transfer conditions, albeit at a lower rate than if they were transferred without conditions."

Besides Khairkhwa, former Guantanamo inmates who have returned to terrorism include:

Abdullah Gulam Rasoul – The Taliban’s operations commander in southern Afghanistan after his release in 2007, he has been blamed for a number of roadside attacks against American troops in Afghanistan.

Gholam Ruhani – Accused by U.S. officials of being a longtime security agent for the Taliban's feared Ministry of Intelligence, the bearded fanatic was among a group of gun-toting fighters who staged a celebratory press conference after after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan.

Abdul Qayyum Zakir – One the Taliban's top military chiefs.

State Department documents seen by the Daily Mail confirm that Ruhani was one of the very first prisoners at Gitmo, where he was held from 2002-07.

Ruhani earned his freedom by telling an administrative review board that he was a "simple shopkeeper" who "helped Americans," according to the documents reviewed by the Daily Mail.

The Guantanamo Bay prison was established nearly 20 years ago to detain the world's most dangerous terrorists.