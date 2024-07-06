WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: giorgia meloni | condemned | racist | antisemitic | brothers of italy party

PM Meloni: 'No Space' in Party for Racism

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 11:16 AM EDT

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the racist rhetoric and authoritarian apologetics from members of the youth wing in her Brothers of Italy party as captured by an undercover journalist.

"I have said and repeated dozens of times, but perhaps I need to repeat it: There is no space in Brothers of Italy for racist or antisemitic positions," Meloni wrote in a letter on July 2. "There is no space for nostalgics of totalitarianism of the 1900s or for any other show of stupid folklore."

The videos showed members of the youth organization — two who have since resigned — performing Nazi "Sieg heil" salutes and promoting Benito Mussolini, Italy's fascist prime minister who led the country from 1922 until 1943 and joined with Adolf Hitler as part of the Axis forces during World War II.

Mussolini was executed on April 28, 1945. The Italian Social Movement emerged in 1946, founded by former fascist officials, and evolved into Meloni's Brothers of Italy party she founded in 2012.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the racist rhetoric and authoritarian apologetics from members of the youth wing in her Brothers of Italy party as captured by an undercover journalist.
giorgia meloni, condemned, racist, antisemitic, brothers of italy party
166
2024-16-06
Saturday, 06 July 2024 11:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved