×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gilad erdan | united states | terrorism | jewish | antisemitism | hamas | massacre

Israel's UN Ambassador Erdan Warns of US Terrorism: 'We Are on Brink of Catastrophe'

By    |   Sunday, 05 November 2023 07:20 PM EST

There might be a terror attack against Jews in the United States due to the alarming rise in antisemitism since the Hamas massacre of Israelis started the war, Israeli United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Erdan emphasized that "we are on the brink of a catastrophe. Any moment, we might see a terror attack against a Jewish community here in the United States."

He said "the situation right now is shocking. We see now thousands of people chanting, 'Death to Israel, death to the Jews.' We see Jewish students all across the United States on college campuses that are being threatened not only by other students, [but] by their professors, and presidents of universities cannot even condemn the terror attacks."

Erdan stressed that "it's already too late to say that we expect them to speak up or call out the antisemites. We expect them to take action. We expect them to expel students, to fire professors who are antisemitic. We expect them to call the police to investigate the harassments of Jewish students. This is truly unacceptable, this situation right now."

Erdan also pointed out Israel does "everything that is possible to minimize, to mitigate civilian casualties" in its attacks against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, but that "Hamas is the only one that should be held accountable" for civilian casualties, because they hide among the population in Gaza and put their military capabilities next to schools, hospitals, mosques, and in populated areas.

The ambassador stressed that "if we accept the modus operandi of Hamas, Western civilization societies can never win and destroy terrorist organizations. It will inspire all terrorist organizations across the globe, because that's the way now they attack our democracies."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
There might be a terror attack against Jews in the United States due to the alarming rise in antisemitism since the Hamas massacre of Israelis started the war, Israeli United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."
gilad erdan, united states, terrorism, jewish, antisemitism, hamas, massacre, war
289
2023-20-05
Sunday, 05 November 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved