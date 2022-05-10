Berlin Mayor Criticized for Allowing Russian Flags on 'Victory Days' Despite Police Ban

The mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffey, is facing criticism for flying Russian flags around the capital city, while confiscating Ukrainian flags, at events commemorating the 77th anniversary of the 1945 surrender of the Nazis in World War II, contradicting a national ban of such displays during the remembrance Sunday and Monday.

"Ukrainian flags were collected yesterday. Today, Putin's supporters happily wave the Russian flag at the Soviet Memorial in Treptow Park," Berlin Christian Democrats General Secretary Stefan Evers posted on Twitter Monday. "Unbearable. The embarrassment for Berlin can hardly get any greater, Mrs. Giffey!"

Evers' post included photos of Russian flags on display despite a police ban on such displays during May 8-9 as Germans commemorated the end of the Nazi regime in 1945.

According to a May 6 press release from Berlin Police, displaying flags from either nation during the commemoration would be banned due to the ongoing conflict between those countries to keep the decorum of the memorial observation.

"Our mission concept is essentially aimed at two goals. We protect the dignified commemoration of 15 memorials and memorials through comprehensive regulations that are intended to prevent any conflict in these places," Berlin Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik said in the press release. "At the same time, we oppose any form of support, endorsement, glorification or even glorification of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, especially in assemblies.

"To this end, we work with comprehensive requirements. We will not accept the instrumentalization of commemoration for these purposes."

Giffey responded that the Russian flags were not being displayed at any of the memorial sites, where the ban was in place, and not required throughout the rest of the city, Politico reported.

Opposing party German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter, who joined Berlin Christian Democrats leader Friedrich Merz in a visit to Kyiv last week, joined in the criticism of Giffey.

"I find it highly alarming that on such a memorial day as today the Ukrainian flag is banned in Berlin," Kiesewetter told Politico. "I think it is really alarming that cause and effect are reversed here and we should expect from a ruling Mayor Giffey that she cancels such a decision by the police."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also lashed out at Giffey on Twitter on Sunday for not enforcing the ban citywide.

"Berlin made a mistake by prohibiting Ukrainian symbols," his post on Twitter said. "It's deeply false to treat them equally with Russian symbols. Taking a Ukrainian flag away from peaceful protesters is an attack on everyone who now defends Europe and Germany from Russian aggression with this flag in hands."