Netanyahu Critic Saar to Join Israeli Government

Sunday, 29 September 2024 12:54 PM EDT

Israeli opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar is joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, Netanyahu announced Sunday, in a move likely to strengthen the premier politically.

The hawkish Saar, who has been one of Netanyahu's most vocal critics in the past few years, was due to serve as a minister without a portfolio and take a seat at the prime minister's security cabinet, Israeli television station N12 said.

Expanding the government will likely strengthen Netanyahu by making him less reliant on other members of his coalition government.

