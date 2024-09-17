WATCH TV LIVE

US Court Upholds British Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Conviction

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. court on Tuesday upheld disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction on sex trafficking charges for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida didn’t bar federal prosecutors in New York from bringing a case. They also found that Maxwell’s indictment was within the statute of limitations.

Maxwell, 62, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein so he could molest them between 1994 and 2004.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022.

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:01 AM
