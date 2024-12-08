WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Ghana Bawumia Mahama election

Ghana's Ruling Party Candidate Concedes Presidential Election to His Opposition Rival

Ghana's Ruling Party Candidate Concedes Presidential Election to His Opposition Rival

Sunday, 08 December 2024 06:00 AM EST

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision “with all humility.”

“I’ve just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia...
Ghana Bawumia Mahama election
106
2024-00-08
Sunday, 08 December 2024 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved