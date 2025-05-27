WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | war | ukraine | peace | talks | merz | russia

Germany's Merz: 'Prepare for a Longer Duration' for War in Ukraine

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 07:08 AM EDT

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday  the war in Ukraine is expected to persist due to Russia's reluctance to enter negotiations.

"Wars typically end because of economic or military exhaustion on one side or on both sides and in this war we are obviously still far from reaching that [situation]," Merz said at a joint press conference with Finish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku.

"So we may have to prepare for a longer duration," Merz added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday the war in Ukraine is expected to persist due to Russia's reluctance to enter negotiations.
germany, war, ukraine, peace, talks, merz, russia, vladimir putin
77
2025-08-27
Tuesday, 27 May 2025 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved