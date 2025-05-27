Germany's Merz: 'Prepare for a Longer Duration' for War in Ukraine

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday the war in Ukraine is expected to persist due to Russia's reluctance to enter negotiations.

"Wars typically end because of economic or military exhaustion on one side or on both sides and in this war we are obviously still far from reaching that [situation]," Merz said at a joint press conference with Finish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku.

"So we may have to prepare for a longer duration," Merz added.