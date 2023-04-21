×
Tags: germany vehicle attack armenia berlin teacher killed

Man Who Drove into Pedestrians in Berlin Convicted of Murder

Friday, 21 April 2023 08:01 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a 30-year-old man who drove into groups of pedestrians in Berlin last year of one count of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, ordering him to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital.

The Berlin regional court concluded that the driver, a German citizen born in Armenia, was in a psychotic state when he drove onto the sidewalk in a popular shopping district in the west of the capital in June, killing a teacher and injuring eleven students on a school trip. A pregnant woman, a teenage girl and two men were also injured.

The driver was detained by passers-by before being arrested by police.

The court also banned the man from driving for life.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


