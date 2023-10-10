Germany Announces $1.1B Ukraine Aid Package

Germany on Tuesday unveiled a fresh support package for Ukraine worth around $1.1 billion, its defense ministry said, adding the program covered air defense, weapons and ground vehicles.
"Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently - air defense, ammunition and tanks," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.
"With this new 'winter package' we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months."
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.