Germany Announces $1.1B Ukraine Aid Package

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 12:06 PM EDT

Germany on Tuesday unveiled a fresh support package for Ukraine worth around $1.1 billion, its defense ministry said, adding the program covered air defense, weapons and ground vehicles.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently - air defense, ammunition and tanks," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"With this new 'winter package' we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months."

