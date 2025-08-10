WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | trump | puttin | zelenskyy

Germany Hopes Zelenskyy Will Be at Trump-Putin Talks

Sunday, 10 August 2025 04:01 PM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved at the Russia-U.S. summit.

Merz said he will have a call with President Donald Trump on Sunday in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

"We are preparing intensively at the European level together with the U.S. government for this meeting," Merz said.

"And we hope and assume that the Ukrainian government and President Zelenskyy will be involved in this meeting."

Zelenskyy won diplomatic backing from Europe and the NATO alliance on Sunday ahead of a Russia-U.S. summit this week where Kyiv fears Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may try to dictate terms for ending the 3-1/2-year war.

"We cannot accept that territorial issues are decided between Russia and America over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians," Merz said.

He added that there can be no peace that rewards Russia’s aggressive actions and possibly encourages and emboldens further actions. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

