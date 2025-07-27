WATCH TV LIVE

Several People Injured after Passenger Train Derails in Southwestern Germany

Sunday, 27 July 2025 02:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured after a passenger train derailed Sunday in southwestern Germany, according to German news agency dpa.

Federal police told dpa that the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The crash occurred in the Biberach district, roughly 136 kilometers (84 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

