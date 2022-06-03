×
Tags: Germany | Train | Derailment

Police: Train Derails in Southern Germany, People Injured

Friday, 03 June 2022 08:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A train derailed in southern Germany on Friday and a number of people have been injured, police said.

The train derailed Friday lunchtime in the Burgrain area, near the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Police spokesman Stefan Sonntag told news agency dpa that a number of people were injured, but it's uncertain how severely.

It wasn't immediately clear where the train was headed or how many people were on board at the time.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


