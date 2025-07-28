Train Derailment That Killed 3 in Germany Apparently Was Caused by Landslide

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators believe a landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, likely caused a regional train to derail in southern Germany, killing three people and injuring 41 more.

More than 100 people were aboard the Deutsche Bahn train when at least two carriages derailed Sunday evening in a forested area near Riedlingen, about 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

The train's driver, another employee and a passenger were killed, police said early Monday. Some of the 41 injured were seriously hurt.

Police said the downpours in the area caused a sewage shaft to overflow, likely triggering the landslide of an embankment where the derailment occurred.

There was no evidence of an external influence that could have caused the derailment, police said.