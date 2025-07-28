WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany train derailment landslide

Train Derailment That Killed 3 in Germany Apparently Was Caused by Landslide

Monday, 28 July 2025 03:00 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators believe a landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, likely caused a regional train to derail in southern Germany, killing three people and injuring 41 more.

More than 100 people were aboard the Deutsche Bahn train when at least two carriages derailed Sunday evening in a forested area near Riedlingen, about 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

The train's driver, another employee and a passenger were killed, police said early Monday. Some of the 41 injured were seriously hurt.

Police said the downpours in the area caused a sewage shaft to overflow, likely triggering the landslide of an embankment where the derailment occurred.

There was no evidence of an external influence that could have caused the derailment, police said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Investigators believe a landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, likely caused a regional train to derail in southern Germany, killing three people and injuring 41 more.More than 100 people were aboard the Deutsche Bahn train when at least two carriages derailed Sunday...
germany train derailment landslide
122
2025-00-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved