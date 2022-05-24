×
Tags: Germany | Train Crash

Several Injured in Train, Bus Collision in Southern Germany

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A train collided with a bus and derailed at a railroad crossing in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said. Several people were injured.

The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, German news agency dpa reported.

The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was left entirely burned out.

Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene. Traffic was backed up as a result.

The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, they said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:01 AM
