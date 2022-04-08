×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | State Election

German Center-right Hopes to Hold Key State amid Flood Flap

German Center-right Hopes to Hold Key State amid Flood Flap

Friday, 08 April 2022 11:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — The head of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party said Friday he's hopeful of winning a key state election next month despite a flap over some party members' response to last year's devastating flood.

The Christian Democratic Union is in opposition at the federal level, but currently leads a coalition government in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, where an election is due on May 15.

The party's environment minister resigned this week after it emerged that she had returned to a holiday in Spain despite the ongoing cleanup operation following the flood last July that claimed dozens of lives in her state.

Party leader Friedrich Merz said there was nevertheless “no reason at all for pessimism.”

“On the contrary, I believe that we stand a really very, very good chance of winning the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

Recent polls indicate a close race between the Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The head of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party said Friday he's hopeful of winning a key state election next month despite a flap over some party members' response to last year's devastating flood.The Christian Democratic Union is in opposition at...
Germany,State Election
161
2022-00-08
Friday, 08 April 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved