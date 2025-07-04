Report: Germany Plans 6-Month Voluntary Military Service

Germany plans to introduce a voluntary six-month military service scheme, sources familiar with the plan said on Friday, as Berlin tries to train more reservists and bolster national defenses over security concerns about Russia.

Volunteers would be sought for training in simple tasks such as guard duties under the scheme but a military draft to recruit more people could be considered if uptake were deemed too low, the sources said.

With European states that are in NATO also under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to invest more in their own security since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wants to increase the number of soldiers in service from 180,000 to 260,000.

Germany hopes the voluntary six-month scheme would help double the number of trained reservists from the current level of around 100,000 and that some of the volunteers would go on to have a career in active service, the sources said.

The defense ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Participants in Germany's planned scheme will have the opportunity to extend their homeland security training to obtain a truck driver's license or train as a tank driver, the sources said.

New improvised barracks are also planned so that recruits can train closer to home, they added.

The sources said Pistorius wants to have the legislation passed by the end of next month, with the first recruits to start training from May 2026.

Questions remain about the plan, including who would be drafted for compulsory service if the government did not meet its recruitment targets. This element of the plan is also controversial within the minister's own Social Democratic Party.

Germany ended its previous compulsory military service program in 2011.

Efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine have faltered, with Trump reporting no progress in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Russian officials have accused Western leaders of invoking a "fabricated 'Russian threat'" to justify increased defense spending.