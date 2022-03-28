Germany May Criminalize Displaying Pro-Russia Symbol

Germany may criminalize the display of the letter "Z" as a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"The letter Z as such is of course not forbidden, but its use may in individual cases constitute an endorsement of the Russian war of aggression," spokesperson Marek Wede said during a press conference, according to Axios.

"The Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine is a criminal act, and whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution," he continued. "The federal security authorities have an eye on this, and in this respect we welcome the announcement that several federal states will also examine in individual cases whether this could be a criminal act and to take action accordingly."

On Saturday, the German states of Lower Saxony and Bavaria outlawed the public display of the symbol, meaning that anyone who does display it at a demonstration or paints it in a public place could face fines or up to three years in jail.

Donnacha Ó Beacháin, a specialist in post-Soviet politics at Dublin City University, told Euronews that experts are unsure of the exact meaning of the "Z" symbol, but note that it has appeared on pro-Russia banners and flags at rallies in Moscow.

"Some think of Z as Za pobedy [for victory] while others think it might be Zapad [West]. All the stranger, because the letter Z doesn’t exist in the Russian alphabet," he said.