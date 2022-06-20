Germany Switching From Gas to Coal as Russia Wages Economic War

Due to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine throwing a wrench into Central Europe's oil and gas supply chain, Germany is preparing to burn more coal in a transitional period away from Russian energy, CNBC reported.

The decision to offload on Russian gas for one of the dirtiest fossil fuels available was reiterated Sunday by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the German Green Party.

"That's bitter, but it's almost necessary for this situation to reduce gas consumption. We must, and we will do everything we can to store as much gas as possible in summer and autumn," Habeck said in a statement. "The gas storage tanks must be full in winter. That has top priority."

Habeck blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine for skyrocketing gas prices, noting that German storage facilities are currently at around 56% capacity.

The top economic official also suggested Kremlin-controlled Gazprom's decision last week to limit gas via its Nord Stream 1 pipeline was part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "strategy to unsettle us, drive up prices, and divide us."

"We won't allow that. We defend ourselves resolutely, precisely, and thoughtfully," Habeck said.

German-based Uniper stated on Friday that it had received 60% less gas from Russia than agreed. The same day, France reported that it had not received Russian gas from Germany since Wednesday, per CGTN.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said a day after cutting supplies to Germany and Italy on Wednesday that Moscow was setting its own parameters, Al-Jazeera reported.

"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Miller told a crowd at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to CNBC, the European Union currently receives around 40% of its gas through Russian pipelines.