German Minister: US Excludes Rosneft Germany From Russia Sanctions

Germany's energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday that the U.S. government had given written assurance that the German business of Russia's Rosneft would be exempt from new energy sanctions because the assets are no longer under Russian control.
German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said the United States had last night provided a "Letter of Comfort" acknowledging that Rosneft in Germany had been completely separated from the Russian parent company.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.