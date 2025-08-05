Poll: Nearly 60 Percent of Germans Would Not Fight If Country Attacked

Nearly 60% of Germans would likely not take up arms to defend their country if attacked, according to a new survey conducted for German broadcaster RND, The Telegraph reported.

Only 16% said they would "definitely" fight, and 22% said they "probably" would.

The findings present a serious challenge to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is spearheading efforts to rearm Germany and expand the Bundeswehr.

His plan aims to boost the army's size from 182,000 to 260,000 soldiers by 2035 and increase reserves from 60,000 to 200,000.

As part of a new military service scheme, Germany may introduce compulsory questionnaires and health screenings for 18-year-old men.

Decades of underinvestment and lingering postwar sentiment have hindered military recruitment.

However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a strategic shift in Berlin's defense policy, known as "Zeitenwende." Despite increased defense budgets, similar recruitment struggles persist across Europe, including in Britain and Italy.