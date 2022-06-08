×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Pedestrians Injured

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Car Hits Pedestrians in Berlin

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Car Hits Pedestrians in Berlin

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn't immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

It happened near the Breitscheidplatz, or Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn't immediately able to...
Germany,Pedestrians Injured
131
2022-01-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved