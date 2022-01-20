×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Obit | Kruger

German Actor Hardy Kruger, Star of Adventure Movies, Dies

German Actor Hardy Kruger, Star of Adventure Movies, Dies

Thursday, 20 January 2022 05:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany’s best actors, has died. He was 93.

His Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, said Thursday that Kruger died “suddently and unexpectedly” Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park.

Kruger starred in the 1957 British movie “The One That Got Away” about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to escape the Allies and — as the title suggests — finally succeeds.

His charm, good looks and the fact that he deserted from the Nazi army toward the end of World War II helped Kruger land further roles at a time when Germans of his generation were still eyed with suspicion abroad.

Kruger appeared in a string of English-language adventure and war movies, including “A Bridge too Far” (1977) and “The Wild Geese” (1978).

In later years, he focused on making travel films for German television, writing books and the occasional stage performance.

He is survived by Park and his children Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr. from previous marriages.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany's best actors, has died. He was 93.His Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, said Thursday that Kruger died "suddently and unexpectedly" Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born...
Germany,Obit,Kruger
177
2022-00-20
Thursday, 20 January 2022 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved