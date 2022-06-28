×
Tags: Germany | Nazi Guard

Man, 101 Convicted of Being Nazi Guard, Sentenced to 4 Years

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 05:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A 101-year-old man was convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.

The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The man, who was not identified, had denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners.

