German Town Seeks Owner of Baby Ostrich Found in Local Park

Saturday, 11 September 2021 09:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Is anyone missing an ostrich?

An animal shelter says it is looking for the owner of an ostrich chick that was found in the German town of Krefeld late Friday.

German news agency dpa reported Saturday that passers-by called the fire service after catching the 1.4-meter (4-foot-6) -tall bird in a town park.

A vet found the 4-to-5-month-old chick to be in good health, dpa reported.

Krefeld Zoo said the bird wasn't one of theirs.

