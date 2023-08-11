×
Tags: germany | missiles | ukraine

Germany in Talks to Send Taurus Missiles to Ukraine: Source

Friday, 11 August 2023 07:54 AM EDT

The German government is in talks with arms maker MBDA about the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, a security source told Reuters on Friday, echoing a report by Spiegel magazine.

Kyiv has been pushing Berlin to supply it with the Taurus, a missile with a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) that is launched by fighter jets such as the Tornado, the F-15 or the F-18.

Cruise missiles are hard to detect by air defense radars as they fly at low altitudes. They are mainly used to hit high-value targets behind enemy lines such as command bunkers, ammunitions and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.

While Britain and France have supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles, Berlin has been reluctant to follow in their footsteps amid concerns over the long range of the weapon and its potential use against targets inside Russia.

The United States has so far refrained from sending its ATACMS to Ukraine despite requests by Kyiv.

Technically, it is very easy to limit the range of a Taurus cruise missile, according to experts.

The talks between the German government and MBDA are focusing on such a modification as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to prevent at all costs any Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with the weapon, Spiegel reported.

In June, the Kremlin warned France and Germany that delivering cruise missiles to Kyiv would lead to a further round of "spiraling tension" in the Ukraine conflict.

Russia has been using long-range missiles to destroy targets in Ukraine including civilian infrastructure, and Ukraine has no easy way to respond to that.

The German military has some 600 Taurus missiles in its inventories, with some 150 among them ready for use, according to media reports. Spain and South Korea also operate the Taurus. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


