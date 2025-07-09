WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | merz | ukraine | war

Germany's Merz: Diplomatic Means to Resolve Ukraine War Have Been Exhausted

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:18 AM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the diplomatic means to resolve the war in Ukraine have been exhausted and vowed to continue supporting Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the diplomatic means to resolve the war in Ukraine have been exhausted and vowed to continue supporting Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression....
germany, merz, ukraine, war
28
2025-18-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved