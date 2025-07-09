Germany's Merz: Diplomatic Means to Resolve Ukraine War Have Been Exhausted

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:18 AM EDT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the diplomatic means to resolve the war in Ukraine have been exhausted and vowed to continue supporting Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.