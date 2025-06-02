WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | merz | ukraine | ceasefire

Berlin: Merz Will Push for 'Fair Ceasefire' in Ukraine During US Visit

Monday, 02 June 2025 07:31 AM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will push for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said.

"The government's objectives are clear and the chancellor will do everything in his power to lobby the U.S. president for a fair ceasefire, including with the threat of sanctions," the spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

Merz is aware of a push for tougher sanctions against Russia by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham but would not interfere in domestic U.S. procedures, the spokesperson added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will push for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said. "The government's objectives are clear and the chancellor will...
germany, merz, ukraine, ceasefire
94
2025-31-02
Monday, 02 June 2025 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved