Berlin: Merz Will Push for 'Fair Ceasefire' in Ukraine During US Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will push for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said.

"The government's objectives are clear and the chancellor will do everything in his power to lobby the U.S. president for a fair ceasefire, including with the threat of sanctions," the spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

Merz is aware of a push for tougher sanctions against Russia by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham but would not interfere in domestic U.S. procedures, the spokesperson added.