Tags: germany | merz | nato | security | guarantee | ukraine | donald trump

Germany Seeks Clarity on US Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees

Monday, 18 August 2025 07:19 AM EDT

European leaders, scheduled to participate in Ukraine talks in Washington on Monday, will seek to discuss the role the U.S. can play in security guarantees to protect Ukraine after any agreement with Russia, a German government spokesperson said.

"We have also seen signals from the U.S. that there may have been concessions or promises from the Americans (...) Of course, this must first be concretized and verified in the talks today," the spokesperson said in a regular government press conference.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will join Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, seeking to shore up Zelenskiy's position as Trump presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal with Russia.

